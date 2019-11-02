Nursery’s creepy creations: Kids at Ninewells Nursery show off pumpkin carving skills

There were spooky goings- on this week at Ninewells Nursery as the boys and girls showed off their pumpkin-carving skills and their haunting Halloween costumes.

As Hallows Eve got under way the nursery held its annual pumpkin- carving competition which sees the kids bringing in their very own creations with amazing results.

The nursery doesn’t insist on any rules so the creative juices were flowing and the pumpkins created included mummy and baby shark, Peppa Pig and the winning design which featured a terrifying T-Rex in a nod to the winner’s name.

Tele feature writer, Amy Hall, was invited along to do the tough job of picking the winners which was definitely no easy decision as the competition was fierce.

In first place came two-year-old Rex Paton who was donning his Buzz Lightyear costume when he brought in his pumpkin that he created with his auntie. It features a ferocious dinosaur design and his name carved in too.

In second place was three-year-old Jaxson Brandon who also got on the dinosaur trend with his skeleton costume.

And finally in third place was the nursery’s very own Dracula, three-year-old Reggie Henry, who decided to forgo the carving and instead added haunting stickers to his creepy green pumpkin which made it stand out from the bunch and proved that Reggie did it all himself, since an adult could never be so talented.

Nursery manager, Adelle Taylor, said the competition allowed parents to do fun activities with the children at home.

She said: “The competition is always popular with everyone.

“It allows the parents or carers to get involved with activities. Some get really competitive and we have lots of amazing entries each year.

“Each Halloween we also get the children to come in wearing fancy dress and hold some spooky activities too.

“This Halloween we also decided to tie in some fire safety as it will soon be bonfire night so we had a visit from the fire service which the kids absolutely loved.

“It tied in perfectly with the transport project that our tweenies are currently working on too.”