Angus nursery kids help foodbank with ‘reverse advent calendar’ donations

A nursery has turned the festive tradition of advent calendars on its head to help less well-off families.

Children at family-run Smallworld Nursery in Brechin have been taking part in a “reverse advent calendar”.

All the children were given a date in December and instead of opening a square to get chocolate, they were asked to bring in an item to donate to the local foodbank.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The donations are distributed to families in desperate need.

Staff originally planned to take all the items to the Brechin Community Pantry on Christmas Eve but have been making regular visits because there have been so many donations.

Manager Alison Reid said: “We feel it is important to talk to the children about families who don’t have as much as us.

“We talk to them in simple terms, explaining that these families may feel ‘sad’ but we can help to make them ‘happy’.”