Nursery school closed as children isolate following ‘cluster’ of Covid-19 cases at Fife schools and nurseries

A Fife nursery has been forced to close following coronavirus outbreaks at several local schools and nurseries.

Three nursery schools and four primaries in the kingdom have asked families to keep children at home, it has been confirmed.

It is understood the cases were all identified last week when pupils in P1-P3 were in school alongside pre-schoolers and children of keyworkers.

New confirmed cases

Pitreavie Kindergarten in Dunfermline has been closed for a short period after a number of staff were asked to isolate as a precaution.

There are currently a total of six positive cases connected to the nursery.

Several individuals connected to Aberhill Primary School in Methil are amongst those required to isolate after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.

A “cluster” of positive cases have also been confirmed amongst staff associated with Kirkcaldy West Primary School.

It is understood nine people linked to the school have contracted the virus.

The latest information on COVID-19 cases connected to local nurseries and schools shows 5+ people required to isolate at: 🔵Nursery at Newburgh Primary

🔵Newport Primary

🔵Pitreavie Primary

🔵Aberhill Primary

🔵Halbeath Nursery

🔵Kirkcaldy West Primaryhttps://t.co/IpqtZi5q1X pic.twitter.com/8be3WXHpfK — NHS Fife (@nhsfife) March 16, 2021

An NHS Fife spokesperson said: “We are aware of a cluster of Covid-19 cases amongst staff associated with the school.

“A total of nine individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 and NHS Fife’s Health and Protection Team are working alongside Fife Council’s Environmental Health and Education services to reduce the opportunity for further transmission.”

There have also been cases of the virus at Halbeath Nursery in Dunfermline, Newport Primary School, Pitreavie Primary School, in Dunfermline, and the nursery school at Newburgh Primary.

In each of the cases, it has not been confirmed whether the cases related to staff or pupils.

Nursery closed

A nursery school connected to Milnathort Primary School, in Kinross-shire, was closed yesterday following an outbreak.

Parents were informed on Monday morning after several children and staff tested positive.

Children were also asked to stay home from school two weeks ago following cases in Fife and Angus.

Angus Council confirmed Strathmore Primary School, in Forfar, had two cases of the virus and a number of children were asked to isolate.

Meanwhile, Dunnikier Primary School, in Kirkcaldy, also had cases between March 1 and March 7.

NHS Fife has been releasing weekly information relating to coronavirus cases in local schools and nurseries following the return to school on February 22.

Information will only be released where five or more contacts have been asked to quarantine in an effort to protect the confidentiality of staff and pupils.

The latest announcement follows the full return to school for Scotland’s primary school children, as yesterday saw pupils in P4-P7 go back to the classroom.

Secondary school pupils also returned to school on a phased basis, where a full return is expected after the Easter holidays if the spread of coronavirus is contained.