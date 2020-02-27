Nursery plans dropped for Dundee industrial estate due to lack of interest

A plan to build a nursery on a Dundee industrial estate is being dropped after failing to attract a suitable tenant in four years.

Glasgow-based developers Joup Property initially sought to build a daycare centre alongside three retail units at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, to the west of the Peter Vardy car dealership.

Planning approval for all of the units was granted two years ago following a battle with council officers later resolved by the Scottish Government.

At present the development – known as Angus Court – is home to a Starbucks drive-through, a Greggs bakery and a Domino’s Pizza takeaway.

However, the fourth unit, permitted only to operate as a nursery, is yet to find a tenant.

Westport Property, which has been managing the letting-out of the unit, says it has not been able to market the unit successfully.

In a letter to Joup last month, the firm’s Fergus McDonald said: “Despite some initial interest from Aberfoyle Nursery, Balgillo Nursery, Rainbow Bright Childcare and Acorn Day Nursery, the general feedback we received from the market was simply that the accommodation lacks the necessary external space and play area, is too expensive to fit-out and has too much in the way of competitors situated close by for nursery use.”

Other uses such as dental practices, veterinary groups and pharmacies were considered before letting bosses concluded that there was “strong demand” from the leisure and food sector.

However, it is likely council officers will oppose the use of another unit for non-industrial use, contrary to the city’s Local Development Plan.

The LDP acts as a blueprint for the city’s vacant sites, and is typically rigorously enforced by city planners.

Planning agent Bidwells, speaking to the council on behalf of Joup, has pleaded with them to make an exception in order to create up to 25 new jobs.

In a statement, the firm said: “The very fact that three of the four units at Angus Court are already occupied by such uses indicates that the change of use of this unit would provide a strong cluster of such uses, all in one sustainable location, where local employees would be able to access a choice of such uses, in a convenient manner, and without the need to travel further afield.”

Planners will have until April 18 to consider the proposals.