A team of staff from a Dundee nursery are gearing up for a charity abseil this summer.

The four girls from the city’s Ark Nursery — Mandie Gavine, Susan Dunlop, Alanah Anderson and Kirsten Conradie — will take part in the Marie Curie Charity Abseil on Saturday June 3.

The daredevils will abseil down the Tower Building at the University of Dundee in a bid to raise as much money as possible for the charity’s city branch.

Marie Curie nurses offer a range of services to assist people of all ages with a terminal illness as well as their families.

For more information, visit the Dundee Marie Curie Fundraising Group on Facebook and donations can be made online at justgiving.com/fundraising/arknursery.