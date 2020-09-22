‘Sad to think anyone would do this’: Anger as garden at primary school is trashed

Youngsters at a Dundee nursery turned up yesterday morning to find their outside area had been trashed by vandals.

Over the weekend the callous wreckers targeted the playground at Downfield Primary School, damaging the nursery’s dedicated outdoor spaces.

A tweet from the school on Haldane Crescent said it is “really saddened” for the nursery children, and that staff spent yesterday trying to fix what they could in the damaged playground.

It said: “Sad to see what our littlest learners will come into this morning.

“Staff are busy trying to fix the outdoor area but really saddened to think anyone would do this to a play space for nursery wee ones.”

Dundee City Council confirmed the damage to the outdoor area, and urged anyone with any information about what happened over the weekend to get in touch with Police Scotland.

A local authority spokesman said: “There was damage to the nursery outside play area. Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland.”

The destruction has been slammed by north-east MSP Bill Bowman, who called the “mindless” vandals who did the damage “despicable”.

The Conservative MSP said: “The vandalism and destruction which has been caused to the outdoor area at Downfield is absolutely disgusting.

“A lot of hard work goes into creating these fantastic spaces and it’s shocking that someone would do something like this.

“The children love these spaces, providing them with an area to both learn and play, and for this to be taken away from them by mindless individuals is despicable.

“I hope the police can catch the culprits to help ensure these kinds of attacks don’t happen again.”

A police spokeswoman said they had received reports of a broken window over the weekend at the school.