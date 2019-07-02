Pride as children graduate from University of Dundee nursery

No, graduates aren’t getting younger every year – these mortarboard-wearing youngsters are preparing to make the move to primary school from the University of Dundee Nursery.

Following in the footsteps of the thousands of graduates who received their degrees last month, children from the nursery have celebrated moving up with a ceremony of their own.

In all, 29 children are moving on after years of friendship, fun and learning.

Malzgorata Mazanka, junior nursery manager, said: “It’s such an emotional day for all of us.

“Families often send all their children here, so to see the last one go is tough but so rewarding.

“When we asked them what they wanted to be when they are older, many said police officers, firefighters and even Batman but one of our pupils said she simply wanted to be herself and I think that is beautiful.

“We are immensely proud of all our graduates today and wish them all the best at school.”