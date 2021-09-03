Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021
News / Schools & Family

Nurseries closing as staff ‘pinged’ to self-isolate says industry body

By Cheryl Peebles
September 3, 2021, 10:15 am Updated: September 3, 2021, 10:30 am
Toby Hartley's Cornerstones Nursery, in Blairgowrie, remains open but he fears staff being 'pinged'.

Nurseries are closing as staff are asked to self-isolate by Covid contact tracers, according to an industry body.

The Scottish Private Nursery Association said its warning several weeks ago that childcare facilities may suffer from staff shortages was being realised.

Working families are being left without childcare as a result of the escalating number of positive cases and nursery workers being identified as close contacts, it said.

And as it blamed a lack of clear and consistent advice for temporary closures, a Perthshire nursery owner told of us the pressure businesses like his are under.

Toby Hartley’s Cornerstones Nursery, in Blairgowrie, remains open but was down a member of staff last week and the week before due to self isolation and he fears more of his team being ‘pinged’.

It’s the unknown… Tomorrow you could have a phone call saying two members of have been contacted.”

Toby Hartley, Cornerstones Nursery

The nursery has around 80 children in its care and Toby said: “It’s the unknown of it. Tomorrow you could have a phone call saying two members of staff have been contacted and suddenly you are two members of staff down.

“It’s a significant impact and you can’t plan for it.”

While unaware of any nurseries in the area having to close as a result of Covid, he did know of some where bubbles had closed due to a lack of staff.

At a nursery in Livingston which had to close its doors, SPNA chief executive Sharon Fairley said parents – including hospital staff, emergency services personnel and teachers – could have to miss work if their children’s nurseries are affected.

Sharon Fairley CEO of SPNA.

She said: “Several weeks ago, we warned that this could be the situation. We said then that if measures weren’t put in place, and there wasn’t clear advice to the ELC sector, then nurseries would face having to close.

“Sadly, this is exactly what has happened.”

In a sector already experiencing a ‘severe’ staff shortage, she said there wasn’t the capacity to draft in cover for pinged workers.

‘Lack of clear advice’

And a lack of clear, consistent advice, she said, led to some owners closing to be on the safe side.

“We’re hearing from the sector that some owners are being told to wait for advice, for example from Test and Trace – advice which sometimes never arrives or might be inconsistent with other government advice.

“For example, even when parents test positive, their three-year-old is still allowed to come to nursery – although no one can explain how the child is meant to get there.”

Impact ‘closely monitored’

The impact of the pandemic on childcare services and their staff is being “closely monitored” by the Scottish Government.

A spokeswoman said: “Nurseries are following a robust set of Covid-19 safety measures which, thanks to the hard work of staff, have helped to keep levels of transmission in early learning and childcare (ELC) settings low.

“Under changes that came in on August 9, adults identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 are no longer automatically required to self-isolate for 10 days, provided they are double-vaccinated, with at least two weeks passed since their second dose, they have no symptoms and they return a negative PCR test.

“These changes will significantly reduce the length of time that staff need to spend away from work.”

