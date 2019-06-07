Nurse working in Dundee dodges jail after £7,190 theft from man with brain injury

A nurse stole thousands of pounds from a vulnerable resident he was supposed to be looking after.

Gareth Craig dodged a prison sentence for fleecing the man of more than £7,000 between July and August 2016, while working as a nurse at private hospital Monroe House on Americanmuir Road.

His victim was a man living in the home who had suffered a brain injury.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Craig, 28, made the thefts in a bid to keep his relationship going and assist his issues with depression.

The court heard staff would be tasked with taking patients to cash points or out for shopping.

In March 2016, Craig’s victim received a £5,000 endowment policy and had asked advice from members of staff on how to use it.

He became concerned in September after noticing money had disappeared from his account.

Prosecutor Laura Bruce said: “His brother spoke to the bank who confirmed £7,390 had been withdrawn between July and August 2016.

“A bank statement was obtained which showed the time, date and location of the withdrawals. Observations were made of the staff rota and it emerged the only person who had the opportunity to remove funds was Craig.”

Craig’s bank account was searched which showed £6,430 had entered his account in the same time period. Purchases made with the victim’s bank details brought the total to more than £7,000.

Craig, previously of Lyon Street, now of Northern Ireland, admitted thefts amounting to £7,190 from Macalpine Road, Albert Street, Nethergate, High Street and Kingsway between July 23 and August 21 2016.

Craig was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown as well as being ordered to pay a compensation shortfall of £1,030.