Nurse who stole £7k from elderly man at Dundee care home removed from register

A nurse who stole more than £7,000 from an elderly man with a brain injury has been struck off.

Gareth Craig, 28, was convicted of stealing from the man in May last year.

His victim, who had learning disabilities, was a resident of Monroe House Care Home on Americanmuir Road.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) heard that Craig had been making withdrawals from the resident’s bank card and paying the cash into his own account.

In all, he stole £7,190 from cash machines all over Dundee.

He was sentenced to a three-year community payback order with supervision for three years with 200 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay £1,030 of compensation to the man.

The NMC said Craig could not be allowed to continue practising as a nurse as he had “brought the reputation of the profession into disrepute”.

The panel also noted Craig had failed to engage with the proceedings and had not shown any sign of remorse.

It was unable to find any factors in his favour that could have spared him from being removed from the NMC register.

A report issued on the decision concluded: “Mr Craig’s behaviour involved an abuse of his position of his trust with a vulnerable patient, with the motive of personal financial gain.

“The panel considered Mr Craig’s behaviour raised fundamental questions about his professionalism.

“It considered that public confidence would not be maintained unless Mr Craig were to be removed from the register permanently.”

Mr Craig couldn’t be reached for comment.