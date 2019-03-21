Nurse who pushed disabled patient and ‘showed no remorse’ is struck off

A nurse who pushed a disabled patient into their room has been struck off after failing to show remorse for her actions more than four years on.

Anna Marie Lang Weir, 54, can no longer practise in the nursing sector after she refused to engage with the latest in a series of hearings addressing her malpractice.

She failed to appear at her most recent hearing on March 13 and did not send legal representation in her place to defend her.

This was despite a letter informing her of the hearing being delivered by recorded post and signed with the name “Weir” last month.

Unimpressed investigators at the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) concluded Miss Weir “has not satisfied any of the conditions of practice placed on her and is no longer engaging with this process,” and promptly struck her off.

The nurse had initially been suspended from practising in September 2016 after the allegations of misconduct surfaced.

She maintained her innocence at the time and has done so ever since but has left her role in the NHS.

A panel at the time found that in January 2015, while working in NHS Tayside’s Behavioural Support and Intervention Unit, she had pushed a vulnerable patient into their room, causing them distress.

The watchdog reviewed her case in September 2017 and March last year, continuing her suspension in both cases because she had failed to demonstrate any signs of improving her conduct.

Her unwillingness to engage with the process was clear to investigators early in the process.

An NMC report from the March 2018 hearing stated: “The panel did note that the tone of Miss Weir’s recent communication with the NMC suggested a degree of frustration with the process and decreasing willingness to engage.”

After she failed to appear at the most recent hearing at the NMC’s Scottish HQ in Edinburgh or provide evidence of personal development asked of her, the watchdog’s patience ran out.

Determining it was “necessary” to prevent her from practising in future, the panel ruled: “There is no evidence before the panel that Miss Weir is able and willing to engage with conditions of practice.

“Miss Weir has not provided any evidence of remorse, remediation or of developing insight into her failings. The panel therefore directs the registrar to strike Miss Weir’s name off the register.”

Miss Weir was not available for comment.