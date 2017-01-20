A Tayside nurse has been struck off after claiming sick pay while having a second job.

Jacqueline Anne Johnson faced a series of charges from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), including that she had been incompetent.

She was accused of failing to demonstrate standards to practise as a staff nurse at the assessment and rehabilitation unit at Stracathro Hospital, Brechin, between September 2014 and June 2015.

The charges included failing to display skills in admission and discharge, medicine administration and clinical decision making. Johnson was also charged with dishonesty between June and October 2015 after working shifts at Lochleven Care Home in Dundee while claiming sick pay from NHS Tayside.

She had been declared unfit for work and attempted to conceal that from health board bosses.

Johnson did not attend her hearing in Edinburgh at the NMC but the panel continued, as it said it had given her sufficient time to respond.

Although deemed to be capable initially in medicine administration, a senior charge nurse at Stracathro Hospital said Johnson made very little progress in her role.

She said: “Jackie was absent though sickness a lot and I found that on her return from any absence it was like she was back to square one again and couldn’t remember anything taught from before.

“She wasn’t consistent in her practice and needed prompting and direction and a lot of support.” A clinical team manager at NHS Tayside told the panel Johnson had supplied GP certificates between July and October 2015 stating she was unfit for work.

However, it was established Johnson had been putting in 44 hours per week from August 2015 at Lochleven Care Home in Dundee — a claim Johnson allegedly denied in a phone call to bosses.

Thereafter she resigned from Stracathro, as well as quitting Lochleven following her suspension in October 2015.

All of the charges against Johnson were found to be proven by the panel, which said that Johnson’s failure to keep up with nursing practices could have put patients at risk of harm.

It was revealed that Johnson offered to pay back the sick pay money to NHS Tayside but had not done so. The panel agreed that Johnson had shown “no remorse” for her actions with fears it could lead to repeated behaviour.

An interim striking-off order of 18 months was imposed on Johnson.

She was given 28 days to appeal the decision, after which a full striking-off order will be imposed.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “This person no longer works for NHS Tayside.”

A spokesman for Thistle Healthcare Ltd, which operates Lochleven Care Home, was unavailable for comment.

Johnson could not be reached for comment.