Nurse retires after 40 years of loyal service with NHS Tayside

A nurse has celebrated her retirement after 40 years of loyal service with NHS Tayside.

Improvement adviser Karen Kendall started her NHS career in 1979 as an auxiliary nurse. Gaining her nursing qualification in 1983, she took up a post on the female general surgical ward, before moving to oncology.

During the 1990s, Karen worked within the surgical directorate, becoming one of the first members of staff to work in the Surgical High Dependency Unit. She became a senior charge nurse in 2003, and was seconded to the Improvement Team in 2007.

Tracey Williams, associate director for improvement at NHS Tayside, said: “Karen has been a driving force in supporting the improvement of services across a number of areas. This has included changing how emergency department staff deal with patients with an unspecified chest pain.

“In the last year she has been instrumental in setting up NHS Tayside’s Value Management programme, helping teams to engage and organise their areas of improvement.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with Karen. She will be missed and we all wish her an extremely happy and well earned retirement.”

Karen is pictured, with colleagues and family members.