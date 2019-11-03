Nurse praised for setting up stall at Ninewells in bid to raise awareness of gynaecological cancers

A senior nurse has been praised for setting up a stall at Ninewells Hospital in a bid to raise awareness of gynaecological cancers.

The event also helped raise money for a gynaecology charity.

Claire Dammer, who is a staff nurse on the gynaecology ward, organised a stall which was situated at the hospital’s main concourse to help boost the public’s awareness of related cancers and raise funds for the Eve Appeal charity.

The information stand was set up to coincide with the national campaign Gynaecology Cancer Month.

Daisy Brand, senior nurse for gynaecology services, said: “NHS Tayside understands the importance of raising awareness of gynaecological cancers.

“Our thanks go to Claire who was instrumental in organising the stall and providing information to visitors on the day.”

There are five gynaecological cancers: womb, ovarian, cervical, vaginal and vulval, but awareness levels of these cancers are very low.

Each year in the UK more than 21,000 women are diagnosed with a form of gynaecological cancer. Statistics also show that 21 women will die from a gynaecological cancer every day.

To find out more details about related cancers visit eveappeal.org.uk.