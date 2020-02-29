Nuns have divine time before Sister Act musical comes to Carnoustie

A divine musical comedy is coming to Tayside next month.

Carnoustie Musical Society will perform an adaptation of hit broadway show Sister Act at Carnoustie High School, from March 10-14.

Ahead of the five-date run, cast members donned their habits and enjoyed a quick trip to Carnoustie’s Sandy Sensation playpark, taking turns on the slides, swings and zipwire.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A show spokeswoman said: “All of the sisters have been working so hard rehearsing for our upcoming production of Sister Act that some decided it was time for a well-earned break.

“They enjoyed a visit to Carnoustie Beach Park on chilly afternoon. Get tickets for the show from Carnoustie Fobel or online.”

Tickets cost £10-£12 plus £1.50 booking fee.

For more information visit ticketsource.co.uk/carnoustiemusicalsociety.