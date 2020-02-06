Numbers fall on West End bus after 204 service is replaced by ‘Blether Bus’

Passengers have been deserting the Balgay Blether Bus in their droves – with complaints it is no patch on the service it replaced.

The Blether Bus has been criticised by residents who believe it should never have replaced the popular 204 route which took passengers into the city centre and to Ninewells Hospital.

Dundee City Council voted to axe the 204 service last year, despite fierce opposition from residents.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson requested figures from the local authority on the usage of the new service – and they show a drastic fall in numbers.

The former 204 bus had around 90-100 passengers a day, with the new minibus service which covers much of the old 204 route – other than the Magdalen Green area which is now served by Xplore Dundee Service 4 – currently averaging just five or six passengers a day.

The service is for pensioners and free when they sign up for membership and carry their bus passes.

When the Tele waited at one of the stops on Monday morning at Tesco Extra on South Road, there were no passengers aboard or waiting to get the bus at the busy supermarket.

We spoke to several people at the Tesco Extra, where the bus leaves from, but only a taxi driver and member of staff at the supermarket had heard of the service.

One woman who does use the service, Val Clark, 67, from Newland Gardens, said: “I have been on the Blether Bus many times, but it is not suitable.

“It is not a proper bus and that is why people are not utilising it. It only runs from Monday to Friday and has to stop at 2.30pm because it is used to collect children with at Westpark School as it has the capacity to take wheelchairs.

“We heard of someone with a pram who was not allowed on because it is for older people. It’s diabolical.

“The 204 was a marvellous service and took people into the city where they wanted to go and also to the hospital. Now some people are having to get three buses to get to an appointment at Ninewells Hospital.”

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Dundee’s Pensioners Forum, said: “It doesn’t cover the same route as a proper service.

“I have heard of people not being allowed on with their grandchildren, but the drivers should use discretion.

“We had criticism of the Blether Bus at a Pensioners Forum meeting because people were not happy when the buses were removed back in August last year.

“We tried to complain but nothing changed unfortunately.”

Councillor Macpherson has spoken to transport officials at the council in a bid to have the route extended and even to brand the coach – which is a plain white mini bus – with a small Blether Bus logo above the middle of the windscreen.

He said: “It has to be advertised and it also has to have something along the sides of the mini bus saying what it is.

“The council has been good in putting leaflets through a lot of doors.

“But the numbers of people going on are so minor and the fact that the people the Evening Telegraph spoke to had not even heard of it just underlines that.

“It needs a better route and the transport people I have spoken with at the council have been very good at taking this onboard.”

A council spokesman said that it will take time for the service to bed in.