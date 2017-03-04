The number of crimes recorded at Tayside football matches has fallen in the last year, new figures show.

Police Scotland saw a drop in offences recorded under the controversial Offensive Behaviour at Football Act (2012) in 2016 compared with the previous year.

It has been revealed that 15 reports of offensive behaviour were recorded by cops last year, following 22 incidents in 2015.

New figures obtained via Freedom of Information show a fluctuating picture in Tayside from 2012, the same year the Scottish Government introduced the Act.

The legislation came into force in a bid to crack down on sectarianism and other football-related offences.

But the Act has been criticised by opposition MSPs and football supporter groups who believe the legislation is flawed and criminalises fans.

In 2012, 18 crimes were recorded in Tayside, falling to nine the following year before only one report of offensive behaviour in 2014.

In total, 813 crimes at football grounds have been recorded by police across Scotland since 2012.

Officers in Greater Glasgow recorded a huge rise in offensive behaviour from 27 in 2015 to 150 the following year.

A spokeswoman for Tayside Police Division said: “Police Scotland works closely with football clubs in Tayside in advance of fixtures and on the day alongside stewards to ensure fans can enjoy games in a safe environment.

“We expect supporters to be considerate and law abiding before, during and after the game and anyone whose behaviour is not acceptable is likely to be arrested.

“Having said that, the vast majority of fans who attend football matches enjoy a great day and are a credit to themselves and their club.”

A Scottish Government spokesman added: “Violence and abusive behaviour have absolutely no place in Scottish football and we fully support football authorities, Police Scotland and courts in taking appropriate and proportionate action in response.

“The Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications (Scotland) Act sends a clear signal that offensive and threatening behaviour is criminal and unacceptable – we cannot accept behaviour at football that’s not acceptable elsewhere in society.”