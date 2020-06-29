Questions over ‘fat cat salaries’ among Dundee City Council’s top execs

The highest paid executives at Dundee City Council earned a combined total of more than £700,000 last year, new figures reveal.

The top earner is chief executive David Martin whose salary for 2019/20 was £154,989, an £11,636 increase on last year.

Taken together, executive directors earned a total of £734,415.

A total of 26 senior managers earned between £75,000-99,000, with five earning more than £100,000.

Last year, 21 fell into the former wage bracket, with no change to the latter number.

GMB Scotland organiser Helen Meldrum said low-paid, part-time staff who find it difficult to get permanent contracts would be “rightly angry when they see their livelihoods being sacrificed to prop up ‘fat cat’ salaries”.

And she said cuts to social care, school support staff, cleaning and catering at the same time as increasing managers’ wages painted “a very poor picture of council priorities”.

Unite chairman Stuart Fairweather said the figures caused concern.

“The Covid-19 crisis has taught us we need to view things differently,” he said.

“Appropriate wages, hours of work and quality services for the people of Dundee should be the priority.”

Meanwhile, new figures also reveal 407 city council officers were in the £50,000-plus wage bracket – the figure last year was 205.

However, council leader John Alexander said that can be attributed to a nationwide rise in teacher wages, after the Scottish Government agreed to increase paypackets, although this was questioned by Labour opposition leader, Kevin Keenan.

Mr Alexander said: “From an increase of 202 staff, 80% or 162 relate purely to teaching staff.

“This follows on from nationally agreed pay settlements.

“We’ve seen the real value of our teaching staff in recent months and I think now, more than ever, the public have seen how our teaching staff have risen to the challenges.”

Mr Keenan said: “One major consideration is public perception – the increase in council tax, a reduction in services and the introduction of brown bin charges,” he said.

“What would the reaction of a care worker be if they have been forced to take the hit

and are now looking at these figures?”

As part of its savings plan, the council announced it would cut cleaning costs by 5% to save £40,000 a year and reduce teachers and support staff to save £234,000 in 2020/21.

In a joint report the chief executive and council leader said: “The Scottish Joint Negotiating Committee for Local Authority Services sets the salaries for the chief executives.”