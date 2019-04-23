Number of Tayside cancer patients getting lower chemo doses ‘may not be right’

The number of breast cancer patients given lower doses of chemotherapy in Tayside may have been overestimated by more than 100, it has been claimed.

The Scottish Government’s senior medical officer Dr David Dunlop has been accused of getting the figure “wrong”.

Oncologists in Tayside reduced the dosage of chemotherapy treatment FEC-T without telling patients – claiming it would help to prevent harmful side-effects.

These were administered between December 2016 and last month until the alarm was raised.

According to an NHS consultant, the number of people affected is about 199, rather than 304.

The consultant said: “We only treated 199 patients with FEC-T in the 24-month spell – 90 women were included in the list who had never received FEC-T.

“We had no control (over the 304 figure). It was Dr Dunlop who decided who was in scope.

“We didn’t get an opportunity to see the list of intended recipients.

“I could have quite feasibly gone through the list and picked out women who hadn’t had FEC-T.”

Lee Dennis, who set up the NHS Tayside Cancer Care Support Group, said the alleged error had placed a “considerable burden of stress” on patients.

She said: “Clearly, more exploration of these figures and their relevancy is required.

“It will have been an emotionally distressing time for those patients wrongly recalled to consultation with their oncologist.

“For those of us who were correctly invited, this revelation adds another question to an ever-growing list. We would ask that Dr Dunlop makes his methodology public so it may be scrutinised.

“Many patients and families are determined to see full transparency on this issue and won’t be satisfied until they do.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said the board believed it “absolutely necessary” to send invitations to all breast cancer patients regardless of their treatment type.

She said: “304 patients were identified as having had chemotherapy for breast cancer at NHS Tayside during the affected time period.

“We were aware that patients may not know the details of their chemotherapy regime and needed to be given the opportunity to discuss their individual care with an oncologist.”

The Scottish Government has been asked to comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.