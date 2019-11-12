Tuesday, November 12th 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

Number of primary schools in Dundee and Angus to close on polling day

by Steven Rae
November 12, 2019, 6:05 am
© DC ThomsonCraigowl Primary is one of the schools which will close.
It has been announced 16 primary schools across Dundee and Angus will be closed on Thursday December 12 due to the general election.

The schools will be used as polling stations for voters, meaning that pupils will be forced to stay home.

Polling will take place at the primaries between 7am-10pm, with the results of the election to be announced at roughly 2.30am the following day.

The closed schools are Clepington, St Andrew’s, Craigowl, Downfield, Strathmartine, Sidlaw View, St Pius, Rowantree, Barnhill, Claypotts Castle, Forthill, Craigiebarns, Glebelands, Mill Of Mains, Grange in Monifieth and Burnside in Carnoustie.

Eastern Primary School will also be used for voting, however will remain open.

