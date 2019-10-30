Number of people injured in crashes in Dundee falls by almost two-thirds in last decade

The number of people injured in road traffic collisions in Dundee has fallen by almost two-thirds in the last decade.

Figures published by Transport Scotland show 113 people were injured in collisions in the city last year – down from 320 in 2008.

Of those, 86 were slightly injured, 26 were seriously hurt, and there was a single fatality.

Injuries are falling faster in Dundee than elsewhere in Scotland.

While injuries have fallen by about 65% in Dundee, casualties across the country are down only 46% in the same period.

Dundee’s depute community safety convener Lynne Short welcomed the positive trend.

She said: “We should be ever thoughtful regarding changes in the volume of traffic on particular roads and the changing face of travel across the city as we move towards more active travel options.

“Thank you to all for contributing to this positive result.”