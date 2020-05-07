Number of people attending A&E in Tayside fell by more than 50% last month compared to same time last year

The number of patients attending A&E in Tayside has more than halved compared with last year, new figures have revealed.

New national data revealed that in the four weeks leading up to April 26, there was a 56% drop in the number of people in Tayside attending emergency departments compared to the same period last year.

The figures also highlighted a significant drop in weekly attendances from the week beginning March 29 through to April 26, with 2,564 people in the region accessing these services in this period.

This was down from the 5,914 people who attended over the same period last year.

The data also shows that there has been a slight improvement in the number of patients being seen within the Scottish Government’s target, with more than 90% being seen within four hours.

There were some signs however, that the number of patients attending A&E locally was beginning to creep up to the levels experienced before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

In the final week of April, emergency departments had the highest attendance in a little over a month, with 858 people coming through their doors.

This was up from 732 in the previous week and from 569 in the week beginning March 29.

The reduction of A&E attendances in the Tayside area mirrors the Scotland-wide trend, where attendance figures in the third week of the report fell from 28,550 in 2019, to just 2,900 this year.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, had previously advised people to attend A&E departments throughout the coronavirus lockdown if they were displaying symptoms of serious illness.

Speaking on April 14 she said: “While members of the public are continuing to listen to advice and only going to A&E if illnesses are immediate or life-threatening, I would like to remind people not to ignore early warning signs of serious conditions.

“If you have new symptoms then it’s vital you get this checked out either by contacting your GP, or if symptoms are urgent by attending A&E.”

NHS Tayside has been approached for comment.