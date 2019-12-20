Number of people arrested in Dundee over course of five days as part of Operation Slate

More than nine people have been arrested in Tayside over the past week as part of Police Scotland’s Operation Slate.

The anti-drugs enforcement operation charged a 30-year-old man on Monday after recovering quantities of cannabis and cocaine at a property on Brantwood Avenue.

On Tuesday a 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with drugs offences after heroin and crack cocaine were recovered at an address on Yeaman’s Lane.

Two men, aged 41 and 18, and a 37-year-old woman were arrested following a search of a Clepington Road property on Wednesday. Crack cocaine valued at £6,000 and heroin worth more than £1,600 was recovered.

All were due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court yesterday.

Another three people, a 52-year-old woman and two men, aged 53 and 49, were arrested and charged after a search of two properties in Balmerino Road saw officers recover £800 of cocaine and paraphernalia related to drug dealing were recovered.

A 47-year-old woman was also charged with drugs offences following the search of a property in St Mungo’s Terrace.

Earlier this week, £42,000 was recovered a vehicle was stopped on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

Inspector Chris Boath said: “This activity is another example of our commitment to tackle the supply of drugs and individuals involved in the supply chain. We will continue to pro-actively target individuals suspected of being involved in drug dealing in our communities.

“Drug dealers exploit the most vulnerable members of our community and we all have an obligation to look after each other by reporting suspicious activity in our area.”