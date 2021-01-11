The number of patients in hospitals across Scotland with coronavirus is now “quite a bit above” the peak of the first wave in April according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Speaking at her daily briefing, Ms Sturgeon said there are now 1,664 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of 126 from Sunday.

Nicola Sturgeon said the “overriding message” was Scotland was now in the “most perilous and serious position since the start of the pandemic”.

She urged people to stay at home, saying: “At the moment we are in a really dangerous situation.

“I hope we will see case numbers stabilise in the days to come but that will only be possible and, if we achieve it, will only be sustainable if we all stay at home.”

She said there were now more people in hospital than at any time since the pandemic started.

“That is putting our health service under strain,” the First Minister said.

“Our current case numbers mean this pressure will continue in the weeks to come.”

She urged people to “stick to the rules” and only leave home for essential purposes.

In the past 24 hours there have been 1,782 new cases which represents 11.5% of the total number of tests and takes the total number of positive cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic to 151,548.

126 people are in intensive care and one death of a patient who had tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days has been registered in the past 24 hours.

Of today’s cases, 595 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 307 in Lanarkshire, 194 in Lothian, 144 in Ayrshire and Arran, 129 in Tayside and 71 in Fife.

Of the cases in Tayside, 30 were in Angus, 54 in Dundee and 50 in Perth and Kinross.

Since the start of the pandemic Dundee has recorded 5,082 cases of coronavirus, Angus has recorded 2,052 cases and 3,011 cases have been registered in Perth and Kinross.

The First Minister also confirmed that as of Sunday, January 10, a total of 163,377 people in Scotland had received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

She added there are now 1,100 vaccination sites operational – mainly GP practices and community vaccination centres.

She said: “As our supplies of the vaccine increase, the number of venues will increase further, as pharmacies and other mass vaccination centres come on stream and also start to be used.

“We are working hard to get through this vaccination programme just as quickly as possible, because it is the main route out right now of the situation we all find ourselves in.”

Ms Sturgeon also told how getting schools back is a priority as children across Scotland began another period of home schooling.

The First Minister did not “underestimate how difficult this is both from an educational perspective and for young people”.

She thanked students, saying: “You are having the toughest of times, but you are coping with it extremely well, so thank you for that.”

Ms Sturgeon added it would also be “difficult” for parents juggling working with home schooling as she stressed: “We all want schools back to normal just as soon as it is safe and possible to do that.

“Getting schools back to normal remains a priority for us.”

Lockdown rules do not prevent domestic abuse victims from escaping

In a message to potential victims of domestic abuse last week, Nicola Sturgeon reiterated that the coronavirus restrictions would not prevent them “escaping” their home.

She told the coronavirus briefing: “We know that during a period of lockdown, there is a very real risk that those who are already experiencing domestic abuse will feel especially isolated and vulnerable.

“So I want to take this opportunity to emphasise a few really important points.

“Firstly, the lockdown restrictions do not prevent you from leaving your home if you are escaping domestic abuse or if you’re taking other measures to protect yourself.

“Secondly, Police Scotland will respond to every report of domestic abuse and they are continuing to treat this issue as a priority.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “Fundamentally, it’s unacceptable that for some people home is not the place of safety it should be.

“So for anyone who’s experiencing domestic abuse, I want you to know that services are still open and urge you to seek help.”