Number of events planned in Dundee and Angus for Remembrance Day

A number of Remembrance events will be held across Tayside this weekend to pay tribute to those who have died in combat.

A parade and memorial services, as well as wreath-laying ceremonies, are among the planned commemorations being held to pay tribute to the fallen.

The Remembrance parade will begin at 10.40am on Sunday, starting at Dundee High School before passing through Reform Street and heading to the Remembrance Garden at St Mary’s Church on the Nethergate.

A two-minute silence and a wreath-laying ceremony will also take place in the garden, followed by a service in St Mary’s Church.

A memorial service for those lost at sea will take place at the Submarine Memorial at City Quay at 2.30pm.

An annual Remembrance Day Service is also planned for 3pm on Sunday afternoon and will take place on the HMS Unicorn at Victoria Dock.

Among those paying their respects this Sunday will be the Lord Provost Ian Borthwick, who will join Dundonians, dignitaries, representatives of the armed forces, veterans and cadets.

Mr Borthwick will attend the St Mary’s service before heading to the Law War Memorial to lay a wreath.

Ahead of the Remembrance Day commemorations, Mr Borthwick said it is important for people to continue to recognise and reflect on the service and sacrifice of armed forces personnel over the years.

He said: “People across Dundee will take time to reflect on the sacrifices that have been made and the lives that were lost.

“The events in the city will allow them the opportunity to pay their respects.”

Pupils at Dundee High School will also pay their respects with their own parade, which takes place tomorrow morning.

The public are also being welcomed to attend a two-minute silence that will be observed on Monday at 11am in City Square, when Armistice Day will be marked with a special service.

Meanwhile, in Angus there are also a number of events taking place across the weekend and into next week.

In Carnoustie a parade will start at the British Legion at 12.30pm.

And there will also be a short act of remembrance at the VC memorial beside Links House.

And in Monifieth, people will gather to pay their respects at the parish church at 10.45am.

A service will also be held at St Margaret’s Church, Forfar, at 10.45am on Sunday, followed by a parade at 12.10am that will meet at the Myre car park.