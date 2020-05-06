Number of Dundonians seeking employment and benefits advice has skyrocketed since lockdown

Fears and uncertainty over jobs and benefits in the wake of Covid-19 has led to more and more people turning to a charity for support.

The Citizens Advice Bureau Dundee (Cab) has said it has had almost six times more inquiries than it had the same period last year.

Tracy McNally, who is the director of Citizens Advice Bureau Dundee (Cab), said the charity had experienced a huge increase in the number of people seeking advice in this area since the beginning of March this year.

“Out of all the inquiries last year, it was probably 6 or 7% were employment related. But I ran a report from March 1 to the April 30 this year for a comparison and it’s a way up to nearly 40%, she explained.

“Now that’s a huge increase and a lot of people are unsure about what to do. It’s about people not knowing their employment status, people being furloughed and even employers that are not sure.”

Tracy urged anyone who may have concerns about the current economic and employment situation to contact the Cab to get advice about how to deal with it.

She added: “There are a lot of people needing to claim benefits and they find that there is a certain stigma attached to it because they are of the mindset that they have always worked.

“We might not be doing face-to-face meetings but we are available via the phone or email so people do not have to sit and worry about these things.”

The increase in the number of people contacting the Cab Dundee comes as the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) released figures showing there were 1.5 million new claims made to Universal Credit in the six weeks to April 12.

A planing application has also been submitted to Dundee City Council which outlined how the government department is looking to use vacant office space in the Seabraes House at the city’s waterfront for benefit assessments.

The proposals, which were submitted to the local authority by Cushman and Wakefield on behalf of the DWP, argued that there was an “imminent need” for the centre given the Covid-19 situation has led to a “backlog” of claimant assessments, as well as an increase in the number of new claimants.

But the Department for Work and Pensions refuted claims the application was due to coronavirus and instead blamed the wording on an error by the agent.

A spokeswoman for the department said: ““The planning application made on our behalf is inaccurate.

“We have asked our agents to look into this matter and to clarify our position with Dundee City Council’s planning department as soon as possible.”