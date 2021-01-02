The number of drivers issued with speeding tickets in Tayside shot up this year, despite the overall number of speeding offences going down.

Data obtained through a Freedom of Information request also revealed seven cops were issued fixed penalty notices for speeding, and police vehicles were involved in a whopping 75 traffic collisions this year.

Latest available figures from Police Scotland show the number of speeding tickets issued in the region increased from 564 in 2019 to 683 in 2020.

There were 294 tickets issued for drivers speeding in a restricted area, and 398 tickets issued for other speeding offences.

And the top speed recorded in 2020 was a motorist going at a whopping 125mph on the A90.

Less speeding drivers picked up on camera in 2020

Despite the number of speeding tickets being issued by police officers increasing in 2020, the number of offences picked up by speed cameras went down.

The number of offences picked up on speed cameras decreased from 12,236 in 2019 to 6,370 in 2020 and the number of drivers whose offence went straight to prosecution went from 495 to 227, although Police Scotland says this could be down to a backlog in the courts caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

Drivers issued with a notice of intention to prosecute went down from 11,782 to 5,766 and the number given a fixed penalty notice decreased from 8,534 to 2,970.

The Tele had asked Police Scotland if any speed cameras in Tayside had been switched off for any length of time during 2020, but was told that information was not held.

Overall the total number of recorded speeding offences went from 4,721 in 2019 to 4,052 however Police Scotland has said the figure for 2020 only takes into account the first 10 months of the year.

Speeding offences picked up in Dundee as well as Angus and Perth and Kinross

Across Tayside the highest number of fixed penalty notices was issued in Perth and Kinross.

In 2020, 1,481 of the notices issued were in Perth and Kinross (down from 6,392 the previous year) compared to just 892 in Angus and 742 in Dundee.

A speed camera in Dundee also picked up the highest number of speeding offences by a single camera in Tayside, clocking in 743 drivers in 2020 (however this is down from 1,983 in 2019).

In Angus the highest number picked up by a single camera was 619 and in Perth and Kinross it was 546.

Police Scotland was unable to tell the Tele the exact locations of these cameras.

Police Scotland says it is committed to reducing the number of speeding drivers on Tayside’s roads

Tracey Parker from Police Scotland’s camera safety unit said the force remained committed to reducing the number of speeding drivers on Tayside’s roads.

She said: “The north safety camera unit is committed to reducing the number of casualties on Scotland’s roads through targeted camera enforcement and improving driver behaviour.

“Our cameras are sited in the areas most in need in terms of road casualty reduction and deployed primarily where they will have the greatest casualty and collision reduction potential.

“The levels of enforcement in Tayside remain high.

“The figures provided for 2020 are up to the 31 October 2020 and from a live database and as such are not finalised.

“Despite this there has been a decrease in the offences between 2019 and 2020.

“During the initial lockdown for Covid-19 when the advice was to stay at home, keeping the roads clear for essential travel only, with significantly fewer vehicles on the roads some members of staff were deployed to other roles within Police Scotland to support other functions.

“In August 2020 a stretch of the roadworks on the A9 between Luncarty and Bankfoot were completed, and to allow construction a set of average speed cameras had been in operation at this location.

“In terms of the number of offences going straight to prosecution – as the offence figures are from a live database the figures for 2020 will not yet have been finalised, additionally there are currently delays with cases going to court.

“We would encourage all motorists to stick to the speed limits that are in place for the safety of all road users.”