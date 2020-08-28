Number of Covid-19 cases linked with Dundee school rises by two

The number of coronavirus cases connected to a special needs school in Dundee has risen by two in the past 24 hours.

38 people connected to Kingspark School have now tested positive for the virus.

This includes 22 members of staff, three pupils and 13 community contacts.

The school remains closed and all staff and pupils continue to self-isolate.

There has been no change in the cases connected to St Clements RC Primary School, Grove Academy, Ss Peter and Paul Primary School as well as Happy Times out-of-school club at Downfield Primary.

Meanwhile, a pupil at St Johns RC Academy in Perth has tested positive for coronavirus.

A number of pupil close contacts of the individual have been identified, contacted by the school and told to self-isolate until September 2, which is 14 days since the last date of contact.

A wider school communication has also been issued and the school remains open.

Dr Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health at NHS Tayside said: “Parents of the wider school and nursery population have been reassured that if they have not been contacted individually, their child has not been identified as a contact of a case.

“They can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.

“Risk assessments are being carried out, however, parents should be assured that all appropriate precautions and cleaning regimes are in place and the school remains open.

“Parents across Tayside may be feeling anxious as more positive cases are identified in schools, however they should be reassured that there is no evidence of transmission of the virus in schools.

“We are continuing to work closely with colleagues to ensure there is a swift and appropriate response to any reported cases to ensure pupil and staff safety.”

Further information is available at www.taysidecares.co.uk