Number of coronavirus cases linked to Coupar Angus food processing plant stands at 200

The total number of coronavirus cases linked to the 2 Sisters food processing plant in Coupar Angus is now 200.

As of 2pm on Tuesday, updated figures reveal that 174 factory workers and 26 community contacts have tested positive for the virus – an increase of one since yesterday.

The Perthshire factory was advised to shut down after an cluster broke out over two weeks ago, however the 14-day isolation period ending on Sunday evening and some workers are now returning to work at the factory.

If any worker or their household contact has been contacted by the contact tracing team they must follow the specific advice provided to them, especially if this extends their isolation period beyond August 31.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), Food Standards Scotland (FSS) and Environmental Health (EH) teams continue to work closely with the factory management, and production at the factory recommenced today.