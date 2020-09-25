Number of coronavirus cases linked to Abertay University halls of residence rises to 46

The number of coronavirus cases linked to accommodation for Abertay University students has risen to 46 and spread to a second halls of residence.

Cases linked to Parker House have risen from four to 45 in the last 24 hours.

Contract tracing remains ongoing and all residents of Parker House have been told to self-isolate until further contract tracing has been completed.

All students have been offered testing and the number of positive cases is expected to rise in the coming days.

One positive coronavirus case has been confirmed in connection to Meadowside Hall who provide accommodation for 69 students from Abertay University.

Close contacts of the positive case are being contacted and provided with the appropriate advice and testing kits are being delivered to all residents.

NHS Tayside’s Public Health Team and Dundee City Council’s Environmental Health Team are also investigating a number of cases linked to the Captain’s Cabin pub in Dundee.

Contract tracing of the positive cases is ongoing and those identified as a close contact by the Test and Protect Team have been contacted and advised to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

The pub has voluntarily closed on a temporary basis to undergo cleaning and anyone who attended the pub over the last week has been urged to remain vigilant for symptoms of the virus.

Dr Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health and chair of the IMT, said: “We are working closely with colleagues from local further and higher education providers, Public Health Scotland, the UK Government testing teams and Environmental Health to support a small number of outbreaks across Dundee which have links to the student community.

“As a precaution, all residents of Meadowside Hall, including those who are not displaying any symptoms of Covid-19, are now being offered testing and self-testing kits will be delivered to them today.

“Residents of Parker Hall were offered testing yesterday and I would like to thank all those who got tested. Results are being delivered today and over the coming days and I would expect to see the number of positive cases linked to Parker House rise as results come in.

“The NHS Tayside Health Protection Team and Test & Protect staff will be continually monitoring the testing data and results from both Parker House and Meadowside Hall to allow us to review whether and how best to offer further opportunities for residents to access testing.

“We understand that this is an anxious time for students and welfare support and advice is in place for anyone who needs help.

“I want to reassure students and their loved ones that Public Health investigations and contact tracing are continuing, and we will continue to review the guidance and provide further updates in the coming days.

“I would like to again thank residents of Parker House for their continued support and understanding.

“I would also like to thank the owners of Captain’s Cabin for working with Health Protection and Environmental Health colleagues to voluntarily close the premise and review the current control measures in place.”

Any student requiring support should contact: