Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tayside now at 47 as death toll rises

There are now 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tayside, the Scottish Goverment has reported.

A total of 9,364 Scottish tests have been carried out, with 499 of them positive.

Of those, 47 were from Tayside.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde has seen the highest number of confirmed cases, with 152.

Four people have died from Covid-19, up from 10 yesterday.

In Fife, 19 people are confirmed to have the virus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said stricter measures to make sure people are sticking to advice to stay indoors could be implimented “in days”.

She said Scots must be ready to “adapt to a new way of life” during a press conference earlier today.

