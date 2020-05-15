Number of Caird Hall shows move to 2021 as a result of coronavirus pandemic

A number of shows due to play at the Caird Hall this year have been moved to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Included in the list are Roy Orbison & The Traveling Wilburys, Carole – The Music of Carole King and What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Further shows are also in the process of being rescheduled.

The confirmed shows moving to 2021 are:

Lost In Music – One Night at the Disco – February 14

– One Night at the Disco – February 14 The ELO Experience – April 29

– April 29 Absolute Elvis – June 5

– June 5 Blazin Fiddles – August 20

– August 20 Seven Drunken Nights – October 6

– October 6 Roy Orbison & The Traveling Wilburys – October 8

– October 8 What’s Love to Got to Do With It? – October 12

– October 12 Carole – The Music of Carole King – October 21

A number of new shows for 2021 will also be announced around beginning of September 2020.

Original tickets are valid for the new dates and customers with any issues should email dundeebox@leisureandculturedundee.com

Show update listings are available on www.cairdhall.co.uk