An assessor will review speed bumps in Dundee that are said to have damaged cars.

As revealed in December, car owners at City Quay slammed speed bumps on West Victoria Dock Road and South Victoria Dock Road.

It is claimed the bumps are causing “thousands of pounds” worth of damage to cars due to their shape and composition.

Locals claim the underside of their cars is consistently scraped, leading to lasting damage to vehicle suspension.

The bumps have become so notorious that homeowners claim taxi drivers refuse to drive over them and instead drop off passengers outside the Apex Hotel.

Though no date has been confirmed for the assessor’s visit, community council members were told at a recent meeting that the council’s transport department has confirmed an inspection will take place.

Taxi driver Gregor Ross welcomed the news and said, while he is prepared to drive over the bumps, in doing so he is regularly forced to spend money fixing his car.

Mr Ross said: “My drive shaft has gone four times and I have reason to believe it’s the bumps at City Quay that are doing it. My mechanic has said the same.”

George Harris, a partner of taxi firm Tay Taxis, described the bumps as a “joke”. He added: “A few of our drivers have been caught out by the bumps.”

City Quay resident Fahd Ali Asif, who along with his neighbours has complained of damage to his car, said he hopes the move is proof the council is determined to address the “nuisance”.

The council said it is “continuing to monitor the situation”.