‘Now this is a story all about how her life got flipped, turned upside down’: Angus girl releases Will Smith-inspired coronavirus video

An Angus schoolgirl has added a ‘Fresh’ twist to Hollywood star Will Smith’s iconic rap to raise awareness about taking precautions against coronavirus.

Kayla Reid, a pupil at Seaview Primary School, recently released her “Keep Washing Your Hands” track on YouTube.

The primary five pupil delivered a catchy rap which borrows the backing track to the opening theme of popular ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air.

Viewers of the video, which has been shared online, have immediately recognised the homage to the sitcom, which is regularly broadcast on screens today.

Kayla and her mum, Michelle, revealed the homework assignment had helped to pass the time as the nation keeps itself indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students were encouraged to write a letter, interview or song as part of their remote learning curriculum.

Michelle explained: “We uploaded it to YouTube at the weekend. It took a few hours to make but Kayla was delighted with the way it looked.

“Myself and my husband Jamie were fans of the Fresh Prince growing up and Kayla has watched it as well the lyrics and the song seemed to work well.”

The video starts by telling people to “stay home, protect the NHS, save lives” before advising we need “to fight this virus over the lands” by washing our hands.

Michelle added: “It was part of the homework assigned and we thought why not make a video?So far it has been seen by friends and family and they really like it.

“My husband Jamie helped to put it together and it did help to pass some of the time and Kayla really enjoyed it.

“Essentially it is aimed at people of a similar age to Kayla but we’ve had great feedback from all ages on it.”

Kayla revealed she was keeping her feet firmly on the ground and had no intention of knocking rap royalty off his perch just yet.

Within the 40-second rap video she admitted she was missing school, including her friends and teachers.

Despite not being able to attend her primary she has been doing school work at home, including her rap video.

During her rap debut she can be seen with a feather-duster while she helped her parents tackle chores around the household.

She added: “I really enjoyed making the video, my dad had used I-movie to make it. We took a few hours to put it together.”