‘Now is not the time for a clean-up’: Perthshire farmer hits out at selfish flytippers

Scottish farmers and environmental campaigners have hit out at selfish flytippers using Covid-19 as a cover to dump waste in the countryside.

One such farmer, Blairgowrie fruit grower Peter Thomson, has had two loads of mixed waste dumped in his fields beside polytunnels where he grows fruit (pictured).

Among the waste left behind were dirty nappies, old cans, child seats, remains of kitchen cabinets and even a fridge-freezer.

A rise in flytipping has been reported following the move to close recycling centres across Scotland due to the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Thomson said: “I have tried to report the recent incidents to the local authority, but the council isn’t answering the phones at this time.”

The National Farmers Union (NFU) Scotland, Scottish Land & Estates, the Scottish partnership Against Rural Crime, Keep Scotland Beautiful and Zero Waste Scotland have released a joint statement criticising those dumping rubbish.

Zoe Meldrum, from NFU Scotland, said: “There is a responsibility for everyone to play their part in tackling the blight of fly-tipping in the countryside.”

A spokeswoman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Fly-tipping is an environmental crime and an unnecessary activity that blights the landscape and poses a risk to both people and wildlife.

“Anyone wishing to report flytipping can contact us online via our MyPKC portal or by calling 01738 476476. All reports we receive will be followed up and we will work with partner agencies like SEPA where appropriate.

“However, given the current coronavirus lockdown, and the council’s focus being on delivery of essential services, we may not be able to respond as quickly as normal.

“Alternatively, members of the public can report issues via the national Dumb Dumpers website. Where flytipping is on council land, we will remove the waste. Where flytipping occurs on private land, it will be for the landowner to arrange for its removal.”