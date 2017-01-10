Now forecasters say there could be THUNDER SNOW in Tayside

Tayside is set to experience a taste of winter from tomorrow, with forecasters predicting lightning mixed in with the snow.

As reported online in the Tele yesterday, our area is set to get its first real taste of winter with a wave of Arctic air turning things much colder.

The Met Office has since issued a yellow weather warning for snow in the region from 6pm tomorrow until midday Friday.

The warning states: “Cold air originating over Arctic Canada will affect the area from Wednesday evening through Thursday, bringing snow showers and strong winds.

“Wind gusts up to 55 mph are expected in exposed coastal areas and on hills in association with snow showers, leading to temporary blizzard conditions.

“As well as reduced visibility, 2-5 cm of snow could accumulate anywhere within the warning area, with 10-20 cm possible above 300 m. Lightning may accompany the heaviest showers, with potential disruption to power supplies as a consequence.”

Despite the alert, the temperature is unlikely to match the bitter conditions experienced of eastern Europe at present.

Ten people have died in Poland from hypothermia as temperatures as low as -30C grip Europe, with snow falling from northern Germany to the beaches of Greece.

It means the cold weather has claimed at least 33 lives in Europe since the weekend.

In Italy, eight people died from the polar blast. One of those was a man in the basement of an unused building in Milan, while another was found on the street in Florence.

Lumps of ice have also formed in the Adriatic Sea, trapping fishing boats in harbours in Croatia, while there was an Arctic-looking scene in Budapest as large chunks flowed down the Danube.

Beaches in Greece were also covered by snow, including two metres on the island of Evia and heavy falls on Chios and Lesbos – home to thousands of refugees, some of whom are living in tents.

The Met Office said the Shetland Islands were warmer than Crete – despite being thousands of miles further north.

There were also deaths in eastern France on Sunday when a bus skidded on ice, killing four Portuguese people.

In Bulgaria, police said two men from Iraq and Somalia had frozen to death in the mountains as they tried to make their way further into Europe.

Several hundred migrants, mostly from Pakistan and Afghanistan, also endured the cold in an abandoned warehouse in Serbian capital Belgrade, where night temperatures are around -14C.

Aid organisations gave out heaters, blankets and food.

The freezing weather also killed six people in the Czech Republic, according to national radio, while in Serbia people in villages on Golija mountain refused to leave and abandon their animals – despite -28C temperatures.

One person also died when a car skidded on ice and hit a tree in Hanover, Germany.

The city’s public transport system was shut down and – despite people being advised to stay inside – many people across the country dusted off their sledges and skis and headed outside.

Hundreds of planes were also grounded in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, as 65cm (25.6 inches) of snow blanketed the city.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite snow in many cities and towns, some Alpine ski resorts are struggling with patchy coverage on the slopes and lower visitor numbers.

France’s Haute-Savoie region is worried that water used to produce artificial snow is running out.

Get today’s Tele for the latest on Tayside’s preparations ahead of the expected snow.