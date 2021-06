A sex offender branded a danger to all women is back on the streets, despite being jailed for 13 months for his latest crime on Tuesday.

Robert Basterfield was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court after he admitted sending hand-drawn images of male genitals to two women from his prison cell.

He was immediately freed because the sentence was backdated to June 19 last year and he had been held on remand for the equivalent of an 18-month sentence.