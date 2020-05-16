‘Nothing seems to penetrate your emotions – heroin numbs everything’: How Fintry man Andy fought drug addiction and turned his life around

He was a typical young boy with a bright future – intelligent, hard working, on the cross country running team and backed by a supportive family.

No one would ever have predicted that just a couple of years later, Fintry lad Andy Young would succumb to heroin addiction and be thrown out of Linlathen High School with no qualifications.

Addiction to the drug rapidly gripped him, bringing with it a host of other criminal activity, 17 years in and out of prison, HIV and Hepatitis C diagnosis’, the loss of custody of his young son and the death of his former partner and most of his associates.

But he is one of the few to defy the often-uttered line ‘once a junkie, always a junkie’ and successfully kick the habit.

Andy, now 56, was locked in the grip of addiction in the 1980s and 1990s when the arrival of heroin in Dundee was still relatively new.

As a young teenager Andy idolised an older group of lads who were “respected on the scheme” where he grew up.

They became friends through meeting at the local community centre, where they would listen to music on school nights.

At the age of 14, Andy was going with these older friends to all-night parties at the Marryat Hall or St Salvador’s Church, in the Hilltown area.

Andy started taking amphetamines, nicknamed speed, to dance all night followed by strong sleeping tablets to sleep in the morning.

After one party he woke in Ninewells Hospital having suffered an overdose. His doting mother was at his bedside, completely unaware of Andy’s drug abuse.

He said: “I told her I took tablets by mistake, that someone offered me them and I took them by mistake, I won’t do it again, it was a mistake – just making all sorts of excuses as you do when you’re a child.”

© Supplied

However, Andy went straight back to his usual behaviour and says peer pressure pulled him even deeper into the drug scene at an alarming rate.

He said: “I was asked do I want to try (injecting Diconal, an opiate), and I said ‘No, I’m scared’.

“They said, ‘That’s ok, it’s not painful’. I said I had no money and they said, ‘It’s ok, just pay when you’ve got it’, so I was backed into a corner.

“I thought ‘I can’t be a coward’ and said ‘Ok, let’s do it then’, and I did it and I liked it, and that was it.”

Andy says that first injection was the turning point in his life.

Visits to the community centre to listen to music were replaced with drug sessions in his friend’s flat, in the multis in Whitfield.

Andy said: “Addiction took hold quite rapidly. I was caught up in the scene, hanging about with the same person, going to his flat on a daily basis and injecting all sorts of drugs, along with heroin and different opiates.

“I was going to school still high from the night before. It didn’t have any impact on my school life, it didn’t affect my learning or my attendance, I was still going regularly and studying seven O levels.

“That was until the drug squad turned up at my school and asked the headmaster if I was using or selling drugs in school and he told them if I was using drugs then I wasn’t to come back to school.”

Andy was arrested by police shortly after they visited his school, along with a group of others who had all been caught injecting Diconal together in a squat in Lochee.

He says that’s when officers told him his headteacher had said not to go back and so he never returned to school, having gained no qualifications.

Just two days after his 16th birthday, Andy was sentenced to three months in detention for smashing a shop window. Andy claims he took the rap for another boy who was “a bit slow”.

On release, Andy secured a job as an apprentice joiner but continued using drugs and was sacked after a year. His life began to spiral out of control.

He would stay off work to claim sick pay and instead of handing the money into his work, as he was required to, he would spend it on heroin.

He moved in with a girl who was also a drug user and the couple would go out shoplifting together then sell the stolen goods in pubs in Dundee to make money to buy heroin.

Andy said: “We had a child and because both of us were using and having to go shoplifting to feed our habits we would both be in and out of prison and we ended up losing custody of him.

“We used to take him in his buggy into shops and use that as a cover to shoplift.”

Undeterred by jail sentences – Andy describes his first time inside as a “badge of honour” – the couple regularly snuck onto trains to London and hid in the toilets throughout the journey.

They would shoplift in London and buy heroin in the Soho area, to use themselves and to bring back to friends in Dundee.

On one occasion Andy was caught shoplifting in the capital at the age of 19 and sent to HMP Brixton to serve his sentence on the infamous former F-wing, nicknamed Fraggle Rock.

However, instead of acting as a punishment, the London jail proved a training ground for Andy.

It was where he learned how to hide drugs inside food such as yoghurt cartons and he taught others to do the same when he came back to Dundee, even getting drugs into prison using the method.

The cycle of being in and out of prison and living every day out of prison drunk, on drugs and shoplifting carried on until Andy was 33.

Two decades of drug abuse took its toll on his health. He was diagnosed with Hepatitis C and both Andy and his partner were diagnosed with HIV.

© Stephen Lock/i-images

He believes they picked it up from Edinburgh, where they used to visit “shooting galleries” – flats or squats where users would go to take heroin and share needles with a large number of people.

His partner went on to die from HIV after the pair had split up, as did all but two of his associates from that time, but Andy says he was never scared of dying from the virus.

He said: “It was one of those things, if you had it you just had it and got on with it.

“Heroin numbs everything. Things don’t seem to penetrate your emotions because they’re already numbed by drugs.”

Ironically, it was his condition which opened the door to the path out of addiction.

In 1993, Andy got talking to a group of volunteers – who help HIV sufferers source household items – when they visited his home.

They told him they were all members of the same church, Gate Fellowship, in the city’s West End. Andy was curious and went along.

He liked what he heard and become more involved with the church. However, he was still using drugs. He was on a high methadone and benzodiazepine prescription but topping up with illegal drugs, including heroin, and became increasingly desperate to kick the habit.

He said: “I was tired of shoplifting, begging, stealing, lying, cheating and living the life I was living.

“I was that tired of it, I’ve actually got marks on my wrists where I tried to slash them because I wanted to die, because I couldn’t see a way out.

“I started to believe what was said: once a junkie, always a junkie. I started to think there was no way out of this so I tried to take my own life, but it didn’t work.”

Andy attended a Phoenix House rehab centre in Liverpool in 1996 but he left there still very much addicted and prayed for help, as did others in his church.

At the end of the same year a place became available for him in another rehab centre in Falkirk which was linked to his church and Andy took up the place on January 10, 1997.

He has been clean ever since and “never looked back”.

© Stephen Lock/i-images

Andy said: “When you’re on drugs you’re living a life behind a mask, you’re not focused on society. Nothing seems to be real.

“Coming out of rehab and coming back to Dundee, I was quite wary of facing reality again, but I did, only through the power of God.

“I felt happiness knowing that I could now be a witness and tell people it can be done, it can be overcome and you’re not a victim of addiction.”

Andy returned to Dundee only briefly to see family then went to live in Dublin for 10 months, to help run another rehab centre connected to his church, helping street addicts to access their services.

He was then offered a similar role at a church called Victory Outreach, in London, where he helped establish and open a new rehab centre and continues to help run it.

Andy, who now lives in Essex, said: “Once I was part of the problem, now I’m part of the solution. My focus is helping other addicts get to where I’ve got to.”

His work with the organisation has taken Andy all over the world to attend conferences, including America where he was previously refused entry at custom gates three years in a row due to his appearance.

He has also been several times to Germany, Holland and Nigeria to celebrate the opening of new churches and to raise their profiles within the communities they serve.

And Andy regularly comes to visit Dundee and tours the soup kitchens spreading the word of his church.

Plans are in place to open a church in Glasgow also with a rehab centre attached to it and it’s hoped facilities will also be opened in Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen in the future.

Andy is currently studying theology at bible school with the hope of becoming a licence minister and coming back to Dundee to set up his own church and rehab centre.

He said: “This is what I call payback time.”