‘Nothing prepares you for going into hospital and not leaving with your baby’: Dundee University carol concert to aid couple’s stillborn charity

“Nothing prepares you for going into hospital and not leaving with your baby,” says Paul Mills.

Eight years ago he and his wife Jenny were preparing to welcome their daughter, Sophie Catherine Mills, into the world.

But the Errol couple’s daughter was stillborn and the pair have since set up their charity, SCM, to help families caught in equally tragic circumstances.

SCM, a name created from Sophie’s initials, has raised thousands of pounds to help bereaved families in Tayside purchase headstones and memorials for their children.

“Christmas is a particularly hard time for us,” said 35-year-old Paul.

“It is marketed as a time for families but Jenny and I can only imagine what it would be like to have Sophie with us.

“We visit her grave and buy and wrap her presents on special occasions like Christmas, her birthday or Easter. We always take gifts – flowers, ornaments, balloons – that we bring home so a part of her always remains with Jenny and me. We have even created a memorial garden.

© Supplied

“She is a part of our lives every day. Sophie should be with us, but sadly she can’t be.”

Since its inception, SCM has been able to help parents throughout Tayside purchase memorials for babies who have died between 24 weeks of pregnancy and 28 days after birth.

“It is an incredibly difficult time and all of a sudden there is an added financial pressure,” Paul continued.

“Memorials can cost hundreds of pounds and not everybody is fortunate to have that sort of money. The funds we raise can at least help parents to pay tribute to their children in a fitting manner.”

To help with its efforts, SCM has been named as the beneficiary of this year’s University of Dundee Candlelit Carol Service which will take place in the city’s St Paul’s Cathedral at 5pm on December 15.

© Supplied

“The donations that people make at the Candlelit Carol Service will help to make a massive difference to those who need us,” added Paul.

“Every penny goes back into the charity and we can also claim Gift Aid, which means we receive an extra 25p for every pound we receive. We are wanting to expand and help more people, so every donation is incredibly valuable.

“SCM has allowed us to build a legacy for Sophie and we are proud of what we have been able to do so far. It is bittersweet – we miss her every day – but at least we know we can help others who may need support when they need it most.”