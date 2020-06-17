‘Nothing could stop me’: Happy couple pull wedding forward during bride’s cancer battle

A woman who was forced to bring her wedding forward as she battles a rare form of cancer finally tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Dundee.

Sarah Ambler and Ian Pegg got hitched in Lochee on Tuesday afternoon.

Sarah, 55, had spent the previous four days in hospital after suffering a deterioration in her condition but nothing was going to prevent her getting married to Ian as planned.

The couple were joined at the low key ceremony in the Fruit Bowl Community Garden in Lochee by Sarah’s two children Alice and Matthew, and their partners, who acted as witnesses.

Sarah said: “I took a worse turn and had to be in hospital for four days.

“However, I was determined to get to Dundee for my wedding to Ian.”

Sarah and Ian chose to get married in Dundee where Alice, 28, and her partner Paddy Adamson stay and could be witnesses as they tied the knot.

Alice said: “Mum was determined that the wedding was going to go ahead despite everything.

“She is struggling with cancer and waiting for a big operation that will hopefully help her.

“She decided to bring the wedding forward just in case things didn’t go to plan.

“There’s not a date for the operation yet and mum just wanted to get married to Ian as soon as they could.

“If everything goes according to plan the operation should give her more time but there are no guarantees. She just doesn’t know what the future holds right now.”

Former ambulance technician Sarah was told in May 2018 that she had small bowel neuroendocrine cancer, before being given the news just months later that she had developed breast cancer.

Then in January last year, tumours were spotted on her liver which forced Sarah to give up her job.

Treatment for breast cancer proved successful and Sarah has also been given injections for the liver tumours.

Although she desperately needs surgery to help her condition, the operation is not available through her local health board NHS Grampian, meaning doctors are desperately trying to find her treatment elsewhere in the country.

Sarah said: “The injections seemed to be working initially and helped an awful lot with my symptoms, but the last two CT scans have shown an abnormally rapid growth of one of the tumours.

“It’s usually a slow-growing cancer, but I’ve got to the stage now that the tumour is so big that it keeps getting caught and bumping on my ribs, and my liver is now starting to function at less than 100%.”

However many challenges lay ahead for Sarah, she was adamant about marrying her soul mate and said: “I was getting married to Ian – and nothing was going to stop me.”