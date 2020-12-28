Nearly 1,500 incidents of fly-tipping occurred in Dundee this year – but not a single person has been prosecuted.

Dundee City Council confirmed there were 1,469 incidents of illegal dumping of rubbish from January to November 2020 and that it had to clean up 1,295 of them – at the expense of the public purse.

Despite the high figures, the council issued just FOUR fines and did not report a single incident to to police, resulting in no one being charged for the crimes.

The council stated the figures were an “increase” on last year, when 1,391 incidents of fly-tipping were reported, giving the city one of highest rates in Scotland.

There were also over 4,600 bin collections missed this year across the city.

1,469 fly-tipping incidents, four fines and no prosecutions

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “There has been an increase in fly-tipping, possibly due to the temporary closure of recycling centres under Covid-19 restrictions

“There would likely be a corresponding increase of the cost of clearing up the increased number of fly-tipping incidents.”

Incidents of illegal rubbish dumping were noticeable throughout the city in March, including Caird Park where scores of discarded items were found including a toilet, chemical containers and tyres.

© SYSTEM

Adrian Bond, programme manager for recycling at Zero Waste Scotland said: “We have been aware of a reported increase in fly-tipping, particularly around the time that recycling centres were closed.

“It is a risk to people’s safety as well as a risk to wildlife and the environment.

“At a time when people have fewer activities open to them it is particularly unfair that a few people are spoiling these places that others enjoy.

He added: “It is completely unacceptable that a few people are dumping waste with no regard for those living nearby.

© SYSTEM

“They are committing a criminal offence that risks people’s safety, endangers wildlife and pollutes our environment.”

Council services are increasingly returning to normal, so check with the council here for more information on collection of bulky items which need disposed of.

Adrian added: “Please don’t be taken in by private companies offering cheap disposal of your waste, whether it is garden waste or otherwise, as that could lead to others fly-tipping your items.

“If you are considering using a private firm to dispose of waste, please check they have a valid waste carriers registration.”

Missed bins

There were also 4,621 missed bin collections over the same period, which the council said is “possibly inflated” by the impact of Covid restrictions.

Adrian said: “Waste collection crews were extremely stretched, particularly in the early days of lockdown, and did a fantastic job to keep the essential services running.

“If collections were missed, it should be recognised that crews were already performing heroics in unprecedented circumstances.”