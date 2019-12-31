Tuesday, December 31st 2019 Show Links
Woman accused of seizing driver of car, causing her to crash into signpost on Fife road

by Jon Brady
December 31, 2019, 6:17 am
© DC ThomsonDunde Sheriff Court.
A woman has denied causing a collision by seizing another woman by the arm while she was driving on a road in north-east Fife.

Rachael Rippin, 19, of Glenmore Court, Glenrothes, allegedly grabbed Lauren Melville while she was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the A914.

The road runs between Muirhead and Tayport, and it is alleged Rippin’s actions caused Melville her to lose control of the car and hit a signpost.

Rippin will stand trial for the alleged offence on April 30.

Breaking