Man denies forcing entry to Fife property and carrying out assault

A man has denied forcing his way into a property and committing assault.

Michael Kolakovic, of Balgarvie Crescent, Cupar, pled not guilty to forcing entry into a property on Castlebank Gardens, Cupar, and then shouting and swearing.

Appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court, the 30-year-old also denied that, at the same address and on the same day, he assaulted Bernard Duffy and pushed him.

A trial diet was set for the end of this month.