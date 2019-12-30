Woman denies being concerned in the supply of amphetamines

Jennifer Croll, 40, is set to stand trial next year charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

Croll, of Parkhead Place in Mid Craigie, has denied that she was concerned in the supply of amphetamines on January 29.

A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf at Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff Lorna Drummond, who fixed a trial date of April 30, with an intermediate diet on April 9.

Croll was ordained to appear.