Police officer denies injuring colleague by running red light and crashing during 999 call

A police officer allegedly drove through a red light and crashed into another vehicle, injuring his colleague.

Lee Ford-Logie, 26, denies driving carelessly and causing the collision on November 2 on Strathmartine Road/ Clepington Road junction.

It is alleged Ford-Logie failed to comply with the red light while responding to an emergency call. He allegedly proceeded through the light at excessive speed and caused a collision with another car, damaging both vehicles.

Ford-Logie, of Meadow-view Place, Inchture, allegedly caused injury to PC Malcolm MacKenzie.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Ford-Logie submitted a plea of not guilty and had a trial fixed for March.