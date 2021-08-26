Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021
‘Not Booky McBookface’: Public given chance to name Perth and Kinross mobile library

By Rebecca Baird
August 26, 2021, 6:00 pm
Driver Scott Brown in one of Culture Perth and Kinross' three Mobile Library vans. Picture supplied by Culture Perth and Kinross.
To celebrate 100 years of its Mobile Library Service, Culture Perth and Kinross has launched a competition to help name its three Mobile Library Vans.

A call for the public to submit names has been put out by the cultural body – with the gentle reminder that “Booky McBookface is too obvious”.

Helen Smout, chief executive of Culture Perth and Kinross, said: “Our mobile library
service has been a much-loved feature of rural life in the region for a century now.

“It is a success thanks to the customers and communities that support them.

“For the 100th year of the service, the oldest and first in the UK, we’re delighted to be giving our customers the chance to have some fun and share their creative ideas of more fitting names for our three vehicles, currently only known as Mobiles, 1, 2 and 3.”

There will be prizes offered for the winning entries.

100 years of beloved books

The Culture Perth and Kinross Mobile Library Service has been operating since 1921,
with a converted Ford Van as the original mobile library.

That first library van held between 800 and 900 books, and visited towns and villages across the region.

The first Mobile Library vehicle in 1921. Supplied by Culture Perth and Kinross. 

Now, in the 100th year, the mobile service continues to bring books and more to local communities, with the three vans – and their drivers Omer, Ted and Scott – making more than 100 stops across the region every two weeks, and travelling tens of thousands of miles each year.

Culture Perth and Kinross invites people to fill in this online form, or pop into their local library to get involved.