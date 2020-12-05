Give the Gift of Luxury – 7 Northern Belle Day Trips Departing from Scotland in 2021

The perfect gift idea, readers can take advantage of an exclusive discount on a selection of Northern Belle Day Trips departing from Scotland in 2021.

Today, we preview each available itinerary, all available at an exclusive price.

But first! Take a look on board the luxurious Northern Belle (video).

Adjusting to the ‘New Normal’, Northern Belle has implemented a range of new safety measures and is also giving readers the option to change your booking up to 7 days before departure without charge.

1. Mother’s Day Lunch (13 March)

© Supplied

Departing from: Glasgow & Edinburgh

An early 2021 highlight, treat a special lady in your life to a day out aboard the Northern Belle.

Experiencing the glamour of 1930s ambience, this wonderful round-trip ventures into the Scottish countryside.

During the journey, passengers will be treated to a welcome champagne reception on board and seven-course lunch (with an accompanying bottle of wine per couple).

2. York at Leisure (6 August)

© Shutterstock

Departing from: Edinburgh & Glasgow

Travelling across the border, discover one of the UK’s most historic cities.

Strong Roman and Viking Roots, York is one of the UK’s most popular city break destinations.

Leaving the plush comforts of Northern Belle, you will be free to spend an afternoon seeing what all the fuss is about!

Across over thirty museums, a fantastic selection of shops and cafes and the iconic York Minister, there is a lot to see throughout the city!

3. West Highland Lunch (7 August)

© Shutterstock

Departing from: Glasgow

Take a seat in one of Northern Belle’s luxury carriages and admire the stunning scenery along one of the UK’s most picturesque railways.

The West Highland Line, often referred to as the “Iron Road to the Isles” is one of the world’s great railway lines, connecting the ports on the Western Coast to Glasgow.

The scenery, served alongside the glamour and a fine dining experience Northern Belle is renowned for, makes for a perfect day adventure escaping the confines of the city into the beautiful Scottish countryside.

4. Scone Palace (8 August)

© Shutterstock

Departing from: Glasgow & Edinburgh

Once the capital of the Picts, Scone Palace is one of Scotland’s most important stately homes.

The crowning place of iconic Kings of Scots including Robert the Bruce, the palace is a treasure trove of important antiques, artefacts and paintings.

Departing from Glasgow and Edinburgh, readers will enjoy a visit to this iconic palace sandwiched between a three-course brunch and four-course dinner during their travel time aboard the Northern Belle.

5. Classic Afternoon Tea (26 August)

© Supplied

Departing from: Edinburgh, Stirling & Perth

A wonderful afternoon trip, take a nostalgia-filled journey aboard the Northern Belle, sampling the delights of travelling in style whilst enjoying a traditional afternoon tea!

6. Dumfries House (27 August)

© Supplied by Dumfries House Trust, Image Credit – Iain Brown

Departing from: Aberdeen, Dundee & Perth

Scheduled to depart from the North East next autumn, join a grand day out to one of Scotland’s most iconic stately homes.

Restored in recent years, Dumfries House oozes Georgian grandeur.

A popular Ayrshire attraction, Dumfries House is best known for its collection of beautiful Chippendale furniture and lovely gardens (complete with a maze!).

7. Inveraray Castle (28 August)

© Shutterstock

Departing from: Edinburgh

The ancestral home of the Duke of Argyll, Chief of the Clan Campbell, Inveraray Castle is another great Scottish icon.

Standing on the shore of Loch Fyne since the 15th century, the castle has undergone changes through the centuries but is still one of the UK’s most impressive castles.

Surrounded by beautiful Scottish countryside, this is one of Scotland’s most picturesque locations, so beautiful in fact that the castle was a filming location for the hit series ‘Downton Abbey’.

Join the Northern Belle in 2021