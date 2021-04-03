A man has been taken to hospital after he was cut out his car following a crash just outside Dundee on Saturday.

The incident happened just beside Starr Inn Farm, close to Arbuckle’s Farm Shop and the polytunnels, around 11am and multiple emergency vehicles attended at the scene.

The car had been heading towards Dundee at the time, before it crashed into a farm house nearby.

Neighbour describes the scene

A neighbour who saw the incident unfold said it had been a scary crash.

“The car flew across the road and smashed right into a house,” Mike Lupina said.

“We stayed with the man until police, ambulance and the fire brigade got here.”

Mike added neighbours have been asking for road calming measures in the area and he hopes the crash will help the efforts to make the area safer.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We sent two fire applicances along with a heavy rescue unit and a Uras appliance, used when a building or property is involved in an incident.”

A Police Scotland spokesman added: Around 11.05am on Saturday April 3 officers were called to the A90 near Longforgan, following a road crash where a car collided with a building.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and one lane is currently closed.”