North Queensferry residents given unique opportunity to shape community life

Residents in the Fife coastal village of North Queensferry are being give a unique chance to help shape and improve their own community.

A project will involve Fife Council developing a Local Action Plan for the the picturesque village, which sits in the shadow of the iconic Forth Bridge, a Unesco World Heritage site.

Plans will include a ‘charrette-style’ event to take place in a bid to engage with as many residents, organisations, businesses and generations as possible.

The charrette, a form of public consultation, will allow people to put forward their ideas for the community for discussion and debate.

Shared vision

The project is part of a wider effort to create a shared vision for the village and a deliverable land-use strategy which will help shape future community decision making and priorities for investment.

A wide-reaching vision and goals for North Queensferry, touching on all aspects of village life will be developed by local people and will include short, medium, and long-term objectives.

Fife Council officers have already met with local councillors and the Community Council to outline the project and get their support.

Discussions are also under way with North Queensferry Primary School to look at ways to allow children to have an input into the project.

The historic village, home to just over 1,000 residents, is a popular tourist destination for those wanting to take in the famous close up views of the iconic Forth Bridge and Firth of Forth.

‘Welcomed development’

The project has been welcomed by North Queensferry Community Council.

Chairman, Iain Mitchell, said: “It’s good news for the community that residents will have a direct say in shaping policy within the village.

“Historically it has often been difficult to find the relevant body or organisation responsible for certain issues relating to the village and to have a process that will help pull that together is a welcomed development.”

A complete picture of ideas

Councillor Alice McGarry, Convener of the South and West Fife Area Committee said the community will have a “key role to play” in establishing a community vision to take the action plan forward.

She added: “They need to be at the heart of any design and delivery making processes.

“Only through collaborative, inclusive consultations and participation opportunities can we hope to capture a complete picture of local people’s ideas, their aspirations and their concerns for the future development within North Queensferry.

“Most importantly, we’ll use this input to influence a realistic and deliverable Local Action Plan determined for and by residents.”

Anyone wishing to get involved can do by going to our.fife.scot/lets-talk-local/south-west-fife and click on the link to North Queensferry.