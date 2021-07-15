News North-east MSP claims Covid trial participants have been ‘penalised’ By Adele Merson July 15, 2021, 5:18 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 5:23 pm Douglas Lumsden took part in the Novavax trial. A north-east MSP who took part in a Covid trial says governments must take urgent action to help participants prove their vaccination status. More than 430 people from the NHS Grampian area are taking part in the UK-wide study for the Novavax jab to combat coronavirus. Douglas Lumsden, Scottish Conservative MSP for the north-east region, who is one of the trial’s volunteers, has been unable to get any proof of his vaccination status. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe