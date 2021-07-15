North-east MSP claims Covid trial participants have been ‘penalised’

A north-east MSP who took part in a Covid trial says governments must take urgent action to help participants prove their vaccination status.

More than 430 people from the NHS Grampian area are taking part in the UK-wide study for the Novavax jab to combat coronavirus.

Douglas Lumsden, Scottish Conservative MSP for the north-east region, who is one of the trial’s volunteers, has been unable to get any proof of his vaccination status.